[CentOS-announce] Release for CentOS Linux 8 and CentOS Streams

Release for CentOS Linux 8 and CentOS Streams

We would like to announce the general availability of CentOS Linux 8 and the new CentOS Stream, on all architectures. ---------- CentOS Linux 8 This is the first release for CentOS Linux 8 and is version marked as 8.0-1905, derived from sources published by Red Hat, delivered via git.centos.org First, please read through the release notes at : http://wiki.centos.org/Manuals/ReleaseNotes/CentOSLinux8 - these notes contain important information about the release and details about some of the content inside the release from the CentOS QA team. These notes are updated constantly to include issues and incorporate feedback from the users and should be the first port of call for anyone looking to use CentOS Linux 8. ---------- CentOS Stream When the CentOS Project announced it was joining forces with Red Hat in January 2014, we put an emphasis on how the new relationship would “(drive) forward development and adoption of next-generation open source technologies”: https://www.redhat.com/en/about/press-releases/red-hat-and-centos-join-forces In the intervening years, the Project has grown to deliver not just a Linux distribution, but an entire set of sub-communities using new services in support of development work done on top of that distro. Special interest groups (SIGs) have provided a base for layered projects to develop on a stable platform. Additionally, CI/CD, the community build system, better Git repository hosting, and container pipelines, amongst others, have brought modern code and development practices to the broader CentOS community. With the introduction of CentOS Stream https://wiki.centos.org/Manuals/ReleaseNotes/CentOSStream we are excited to continue working with Red Hat http://redhat.com/en/blog/transforming-development-experience-within-centos to bring you the biggest step forward the CentOS Project has ever undertaken. CentOS Stream is a rolling-release Linux distro that exists as a midstream between the upstream development in Fedora Linux and the downstream development for Red Hat Enterprise Linux (RHEL). It is a cleared-path to contributing into future minor releases of RHEL while interacting with Red Hat and other open source developers. This pairs nicely with the existing contribution path in Fedora for future major releases of RHEL. In practice, CentOS Stream will contain the code being developed for the next minor RHEL release. This development model will allow the community to discuss, suggest, and contribute features and fixes into RHEL more quickly. To do this, Red Hat Engineering is planning to move parts of RHEL development into the CentOS Project in order to collaborate with everyone on updates to RHEL. There will not be a CentOS Stream for versions released in the past, this is only a forward-looking version target. Please read through the release notes at : http://wiki.centos.org/Manuals/ReleaseNotes/CentOSStream - these notes contain important information about the release and details about some of the content inside the release from the CentOS QA team. These notes are updated constantly to include issues and incorporate feedback from the users. ---------- Updates, Sources and DebugInfos Updates for both distributions are being built and will be online in the next few days to catchup. Sources and debuginfo for all the released content is also available online at mirror.centos.org and vault.centos.org; In the coming days, we will work to get the cbs.centos.org service enabled for both the new distributions, and encourage the SIG's to start considering their executions plans forward. ---------- Download In order to conserve donor bandwidth, and to make it possible to get the mirror content sync'd out as soon as possible, we recommend using torrents to get your initial installer images: Get the torrent now : http://mirror.centos.org/centos/8/isos/x86_64/CentOS-8-x86_64-1905-dvd1.torrent SHA256 707a66357f72eb822ca113991f3bb86a1ac1ed5fbc2fa5d968ed25fb48ee985c http://mirror.centos.org/centos/8-stream/isos/x86_64/CentOS-Stream-x86_64-dvd1.torrent SHA256: 88604a95189f91162d1f89f0ac7436f3413812506a41b8ec286baeaa833b1e91 Images, sizes and their SHA256Sum's: CentOS-8-x86_64-1905-boot.iso: 559939584 bytes SHA256 a7993a0d4b7fef2433e0d4f53530b63c715d3aadbe91f152ee5c3621139a2cbc CentOS-8-x86_64-1905-dvd1.iso: 7135559680 bytes SHA256 ea17ef71e0df3f6bf1d4bf1fc25bec1a76d1f211c115d39618fe688be34503e8 CentOS-8-ppc64le-1905-boot.iso: 567736320 bytes SHA256 9062ae0d892126f57429c3194143e6e6e5485e5f32834e03d849bf5cf075ca7a CentOS-8-ppc64le-1905-dvd1.iso: 6376304640 bytes SHA256 bfd27297da1ddc1185a08fc65e46c58efebf51b25758ff8f12d29a6214aeae39 CentOS-8-aarch64-1905-boot.iso: 520048640 bytes SHA256 18a211a826bd3dd4d034ddc529303bc2b5dc6e1b63ea311644d7698e7b67fb3e CentOS-8-aarch64-1905-dvd1.iso: 5150640128 bytes SHA256 c950cf7599a2317e081506a3e0684f665ef9c8fe66963bf7492595d7c6ccc230 CentOS-Stream-x86_64-boot.iso: 558891008 bytes SHA256 e38192400212796085b7996f21828aa8f8a72d44b64059572eb8c725e13be4cc CentOS-Stream-x86_64-dvd1.iso: 8572108800 bytes SHA256 559715017959f5967d2b9876bd27f46d8a740e1d02f59dfb8fd5e7114dd5cc79 The iso files are also available for direct download from http://mirror.centos.org/centos/8/isos/x86_64 and http://mirror.centos.org/centos/8-stream/isos/x86_64 Other media, including container, cloud, live media etc will be posted in the near future. ---------- Events We try and organise Dojo's in various parts of the world as a one day event, to bring together people who use CentOS and others who are keen to learn about CentOS. The day's focus is on sharing technical knowledge and success stories. Its also a great place to meet and talk about upcoming technologies and learn how others are using them on CentOS. Dojo at fosdem - https://wiki.centos.org/Events/Dojo/Brussels2020 Please track the page at https://wiki.centos.org/Events/ for upcoming events, and if you would like to help organise something, do get in touch with us. ---------- Getting Help The CentOS ecosystem is sustained by community driven help and guidance. The best place to start for new users is at http://wiki.centos.org/GettingHelp ---------- Thanks I'd also like to thank our donors and sponsors for their continued support for the project. Additionally, the CentOS QA team, the Core SIG team and all the associated SIG's. And thanks to everyone who contributed with ideas, code, test feedback and promoting CentOS into the ecosystem. Enjoy!

Karanbir Singh, Project Lead, The CentOS Project
+44-207-0999389 | https://www.centos.org/ | twitter.com/CentOSProject